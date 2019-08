SHERIDAN — On a recent trip to Tongue River Cave, biologists discovered a maternity roost of Townsend’s big-eared bats. This species is considered sensitive and the Bighorn National Forest Plan mandates that a closure be placed in effect if bat maternity roosts are found.

Tongue River Cave is temporarily closed to allow the bats to rear their young undisturbed.

For further information please contact the Tongue Ranger District at 307-674-2600.