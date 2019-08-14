FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Back in action

Home|Sports|Local Sports|Back in action

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football is back with the Broncs starting two-a-days this week. Sheridan starts the regular season with a home game against Rock Springs at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at Scott Field.

By |Aug. 14, 2019|

About the Author:

Joel Moline is the public safety reporter at The Sheridan Press. Born and raised in Laramie, he became interested in journalism during college, when he worked for the Branding Iron, the student newspaper at the University of Wyoming. Contact him at joel.moline@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS