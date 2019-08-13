Sentencing set for poaching case

SHERIDAN — A plea agreement could result in heavy fines, one year probation and nine months incarceration for Gregg Lambdin, who was charged with 11 counts of wanton destruction of a big game animal Feb. 4.

The agreement requires Lambdin also pay fines of $110,000 and $144,000 in restitution.

Lambdin is accused of unlawfully shooting deer between July 2016 and Nov. 26, 2018.

The first two counts are misdemeanors, which carry potential punishments of one year incarceration and up to a $10,000 fine.

The other nine wanton destruction charges are felonies, which each carry potential punishment of two years incarceration and a $5,000-$10,000 fine.

Local Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens responded to reports from Lambdin’s neighbors accusing Lambdin of beating deer and dragging deer carcasses across his property in November 2018.

During the investigation, a hunter also reported several deer carcasses on land adjacent to Lambdin’s property from 2017.

During the course of the investigation into Lambdin, a WGFD investigator recorded a video that allegedly shows Lambdin killing a deer on his property.

Lambdin is suspected of shooting 113 deer and one antelope on or near his property.

Lambdin purchased a license to take one deer in November 2017 but was not authorized to shoot any other deer in Wyoming.

Lambdin said he shot the deer because of the damage they were doing to the greenery on his property, but never contacted Game and Fish to discuss the damage, according to court documents.

Lambdin said he regretted ending the lives of so many deer, but would not have stopped if he hadn’t been caught, according to court documents.

Lambdin pleaded not guilty to all charges on March 14, but changed all pleas to guilty per the plea agreement. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. in 4th Judicial District Court.