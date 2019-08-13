Wyoming News Briefs

Council gives initial nod to e-cig ban

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne City Council voted 8-1 Monday night to approve the second reading of an ordinance amendment adding electronic smoking devices to the list of smoking instruments banned in public places. A third reading and council vote is needed before the amendment can go into effect.

The ordinance approved by council in 2006 already bans cigars, cigarettes, pipes, hookahs and water pipes.

The proposed amendment defines an electronic smoking device as “any device that can be used to deliver aerosolized or vaporized nicotine to the person inhaling from the device, including, but not limited to, an e-cigarette, e-cigar, e-pipe, vape pen or e-hookah.”

The proposed amendment would redefine smoking as “inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, or any other lighted or heated tobacco, nicotine or other product intended for inhalation, including hookah and marijuana, whether natural or synthetic.”

The sponsor of the measure, Councilman Jeff White, proposed an additional amendment that would exclude devices designed to deliver prescription medications, such as inhalers. That amendment passed in an 8-1 vote.

E-cigarettes are still fairly new, and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scientists are still learning about their long-term health effects. But the CDC also says most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which has known negative health effects.

Fireworks shell breaks through roof, starts small fire

GILLETTE (WNE) — A firework shell in the initial minutes of Sunday’s Pyrotechnics Guild International show went awry and broke through the roof of a Gillette couple’s home.

It started a small fire that was quickly put out, but the couple weren’t hurt.

The home of Keith and Blanca Fare is 2 miles north of Cam-plex, where the PGI display is taking place. The fire happened at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, roughly the same time the show started with the national anthem.

The home is at 4515 University Road, the closest road to Cam-plex across Highway 51.

Pyrotechnics Guild International spokesman Tom Sklebar told the News Record he did not know the costs of the damages, but PGI would pay for the homeowner’s expenses.

“The rocket launched during the displays at the PGI event took an errant trajectory and struck a house,” he said. “All occupants were outside at the time and no one was injured.”

PGI will reconfigure its display options to prevent another incident from occurring, Sklebar said.

Firefighters arrived to the home in 58 seconds after being paged around 9:15 p.m. to find the home was hit by fireworks. The fire was extinguished before the fire department came, but not before there was damage to the residence, according to a Campbell County Fire Department press release. An amount of the damage was not known.

The Fares were contacted, but they declined to comment on the incident.

Laramie man charged with ‘terroristic threats’

LARAMIE (WNE) — A 26-year-old Laramie man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday for an incident at the Ranger Bar in which he allegedly threatened to kill a number of patrons.

Devon Vasquez was charged with making “terroristic threats,” a felony that, under Wyoming law, means a person “threatens to commit any violent felony with the intent to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly or facility of public transportation, or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such inconvenience.” According to a police affidavit, witnesses at the bar said two individuals, including Vasquez, “attempted to pick a fight” with a man who was sitting in the smoking area of the bar.

According to that man, the bartenders came to the smoking area when Vasquez was standing on a table.

After the bartenders told Devon Vasquez to leave, he reportedly told a witness that he was “going to shoot him in the face with a 9 mm.”

“Devon Vasquez then stated to all witnesses and (the) victim that he was going to kill them all,” Laramie Police Department Sgt. Sally Dallas’ affidavit states. “A few of the witnesses forcibly removed Devon Vasquez from the premises.”

At that point, someone called 911. A firearm was not located on Devon Vasquez’s person.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers