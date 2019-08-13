Two face hearings for meth charges

SHERIDAN — On Aug. 5, law enforcement officers and investigators from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Stormy Redman and Brandon Hanni on suspicion of distributing methamphetamine.

Hanni and Redman were charged Aug. 8 with delivering methamphetamine on Nov. 15, 2018, which carries potential punishment of 20 years incarceration and a $25,000 fine.

They were also charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine between November 2018 and August 2019, which carries the same potential punishments and fines.

Redman was additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of methamphetamine under three grams.

The arrests were the result of an investigation by the DCI with assistance from the Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol into a group of individuals suspected to be involved in distributing methamphetamine in the Sheridan area.

Hanni was issued a $10,000 bond and Redman was issued a $15,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in Sheridan County Circuit Court for preliminary hearings Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.