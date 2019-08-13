Commissioners implement partial fire restrictions

SHERIDAN — Due to the critical fire conditions in Sheridan County, partial fire restrictions were implemented effective as of 9:30 a.m. Aug.12.

The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners took this action upon the recommendations of Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas and rural fire department chiefs.

The restrictions are similar to previous years and apply to all open burning outside of incorporated cities and federal lands within the county, which may have their own restrictions.

The county restrictions provide guidance when welding, grinding, branding, and using of burn barrels. Use of fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited.

In response to public comments, new this year is language that allows for small recreational fires at residences with 20 feet of inflammables around the fire. This should allow for a small fire in green backyards for cooking, warmth, religious, ceremonial or other special purposes. The restrictions will remain in effect until removed, usually when cooler and wetter weather arrives this fall.

For more information, go to sheridancounty.com/depts/fire-protection-districts.