Press to host end-of-summer celebration

SHERIDAN — Celebrating the end of summer, The Sheridan Press is hosting its first-ever outdoor movie night Saturday.

The party will start at 7 p.m., taking over the whole block of Grinnell Plaza. Throughout the evening, food will be available for purchase from The Burger Wagon and Fired Up Food Truck; craft beer and wine will also be available for purchase from No Name. The festivities will be complete with a bouncy castle for kids, provided by Party in the House Inflatables.

The movie screening will begin at dusk. Seating will be first come, first served. Bleachers will be set up in The Press’ parking lot with a VIP section for Press Pass members. Attendees are encouraged to bring camping chairs and picnic blankets for the ground. Sheridan’s traveling parklet will also provide limited seating.

This event is free and open to the public, thanks in part by the sponsors: Star Video Audio, State Farm Agent Jon Oman and Collins Communications.

For more information about the event, visit TheSheridanPress.com, or call (307) 672-2431.

Aug. 13, 2019

