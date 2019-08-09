Wyoming news briefs

Sublette search for missing Green River woman suspended

PINEDALE (WNE) — After searching hundreds of square miles between New Fork Lake and Union Pass Road to Dubois, Sublette County search-and-rescue teams suspended their search and Fremont County volunteers, while still looking, scaled back the search for a missing woman Wednesday after finding no sign of her.

Aubree Shanae Corona, 28, of Green River, was last seen Saturday, July 13, by friends as she left their campsite near New Fork Lake driving a dark gray 2005 Chevy Avalanche with a motorcycle in the back. She was supposed to run errands and return to camp, according to Sublette County’s Sgt. Travis Bingham.

Tip Top Search and Rescue operations began almost immediately in Sublette County with Fremont County assisting on the north side of the Union Pass area.

Other people in the Union Pass area reported seeing her Saturday in the Avalanche but their sightings occurred before she texted her friends, according to Bingham.

Sublette and Fremont search-and-rescue members on ATVs and in the county’s contract helicopter coordinated “an extensive grid search” over Monday and Tuesday that covered the area from Green River Lakes and Dubois, Bingham said

“As of Tuesday evening, the search of the entire area resulted in no signs of Miss Corona or the vehicle she was reported to be in,” he said. “The official search-and-rescue mission has been suspended…”

Apparently, Corona got “turned around” and ended up traveling up over Union Pass Road, which leaves the Green River Lakes Road and winds over Union Pass to Highway 287 near Dubois.

Laramie schools to decide on softball

LARAMIE (WNE) — Albany County School District No. 1’s school board will decide Wednesday whether to begin offering girls softball at Laramie High School, starting in 2021.

Assuming the school board does approve the proposal, Laramie High School will become the eighth school to commit to the sport — the benchmark for getting the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association.

When the school board initially voted on whether to offer softball in February, the proposal died on a 4-4 vote.

However, two of the board members who voted no at that meeting indicated this week they’ll vote “aye” next week.

When the proposal originally failed this winter, board members who voted against softball were mostly concerned about the timing of the vote.

With the Legislature still deciding on K-12 funding for the 2020 fiscal year at the time, some board members wanted to wait until they finished their upcoming year’s budget before deciding if funds were available to add a new sport.

Ultimately, an improved revenue picture means the district will actually add to their cash reserves this year.

Board Chair Janice Marshall, who voted against softball this winter, said at a Wednesday work session she now is “comfortable that there is room in our budget to support softball.”

Board member Jason Tangeman, who also originally voted against softball in February, said this week he’ll vote in favor of softball next week “barring something extraordinary happening between now and next Wednesday.”

Two killed in accident near Wheatland

WHEATLAND (WNE) — On July 30 a fatal crash occurred around milepost 73 on Interstate 25 south of Wheatland.

Around 7:49 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover. A 2003 Buick Century was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 when the vehicle drifted into the median and in between the north and south bridge decks of Interstate 25 at the Highway 34 interchange. The Buick overturned and came to a rest on Highway 34.

The driver of the Buick has been identified as 24-year-old Casper resident Shane M. Moser.

Moser was wearing his seatbelt and transported to Wheatland Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

The first passenger in the back has been identified as 45-year-old Lusk resident Andrea Garner. Garner was not wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The second passenger in the back has been identified as 35-year-old Casper resident David J. Cunningham. Cunningham was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.