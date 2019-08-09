FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 2500 block North Main Street, 4:26 a.m.

• Fuel spill, East Fifth Street and North Sheridan Avenue, 7:03 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Absaroka Avenue, 8:41 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block West Sheridan Avenue, 9:51 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 600 block South Thurmond Street, 10:41 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fourth Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 1:01 a.m.

• Death investigation, Falcon Ridge Court, 6:59 a.m.

• Barking dog, Illinois Street, 8:08 a.m.

• K-9 request, Sugarland Drive, 8:13 a.m.

• Death investigation, Absaroka Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 8:44 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:06 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Littering, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 11:11 a.m.

• Animal incident, Burton Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Follow up, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Hit and run, Spaulding Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Illinois Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 2:03 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 3:28 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:46 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Meridian Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 5:04 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Bellevue Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• Threats cold, North Main Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 5:40 p.m.

• Theft cold, First Avenue East, 5:28 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 6:17 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West 14th Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:23 p.m.

• Alarm, South Main Street, 9:07 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Burkitt Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Broadway Street, 10:27 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 p.m.

• Shots, Smith Street, 11:27 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Assist agency, West Brundage Street,1:24 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Jackson Street, 6:27 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 9, 6:43 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, I-90 westbound, mile marker 9, 8 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Forest Service Road 186, 9:12 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Deer Meadows, 10:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, 10:57 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Colton R. Heil, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Dion Plentyhawk, 35, Wyola, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 13

