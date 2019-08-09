Interacting with Art continues at Expressions Aug. 15

SHERIDAN — The Interacting with Art series at Expression Art Gallery and Framing continues Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Roger Haight, Victoria Bales and the Wood Carvers of the Bighorns demonstrating their talents.

Bales is a local artist who primarily works with acrylics. She has illustrated several books and is actively involved in the local Fiber Arts Guild.

Haight is a prolific wood carver and has donated his talents to charities in the Sheridan area. His work ranges from humorous and whimsical to realistic wildlife and lighthouses.

The Interacting with Art event, as well as the Expressions gallery, is free and open to the public.

For more information about the artists, exhibitions or receptions please contact Wanda Kerns at 307-673-2878 or email at artistic7expressions@gmail.com.