Wyoming Stock Growers seeking nominations for stewardship award

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Wyoming Department of Agriculture are seeking nominations for the 2020 Environmental Stewardship Award. The deadline for applications is Sept. 20.

WSGA’s Environmental Stewardship Award in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture recognizes Wyoming cattlemen whose natural resource stewardship practices contribute to the environment and enhance productivity and profitability.

Each year a different Wyoming ranch is chosen for these qualities and recognized statewide for their stewardship efforts.

Applications are available at www.wysga.org under the Programs tab. For more information, please call Olivia Sanchez at the Wyoming Stock Growers Association office at 307-638-3942 or email the office at info@wysga.org.

