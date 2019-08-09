Local court briefs

Two charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine

SHERIDAN — Nicholas Moschonas appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for a pretrial hearing on four drug-related felony charges: two counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school zone.

Moschonas was charged with intent to deliver and delivering methamphetamine and marijuana on April 16 and was issued a $50,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to all counts May 9. A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 9-10 at 9 a.m.

On April 16, a confidential informant told law enforcement officers that Moschonas was a drug dealer, which led to a surveillance operation.

DCI agents directed the CI to arrange a meeting with Moschonas to purchase the suspected controlled substances. The CI was sent to the meeting with pre-recorded buy funds and a body wire. After purchasing the substances, the CI informed law enforcement of the presence of methamphetamine and drug-related paraphernalia. Moschonas was known to be staying at Sierra Cannon’s apartment.

Officers discovered extraditable warrants for Moschonas in Colorado and Campbell County. When Sheridan Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and DCI officers entered Cannon’s apartment, Moschonas was arrested on the Colorado warrant.

Cannon was in the apartment when officers entered and were initially arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Cannon was charged with one count of intent to deliver methamphetamine within 500 feet of a school zone and possession with intent to deliver marijuana within 500 feet of a school zone on April 18. Count one carries potential punishment of up to 20 years incarceration and a $25,000 fine. Count two carries up to 10 years incarceration and an $10,000 fine.

Cannon initially pleaded not guilty to both charges on June 4, but changed her pleas to guilty on July 30. Cannon will appear for sentencing in 4th Judicial District Court on Sept. 26.

Man sentenced to probation for marijuana possession

SHERIDAN — Nathan Schoepf’s pretrial hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday adjusted to a change of plea agreement. Schoepf was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Possession of a controlled substance carries potential punishment of up to five years incarceration and a $10,000 fine. Possession with intent to deliver carries up to 10 years incarceration and a $10,000 fine.

Court documents said Schoepf was arrested and charged on Feb. 28 after law enforcement officers conducted a search of his vehicle and discovered several dozen jars, containers and bags of suspected raw marijuana and more than 200 suspected marijuana-infused cookies.

A mistake in the affidavit was part of what decided the conditions of the plea agreement, attorneys said during a court hearing. The affidavit shows 12 20-ounce jars and 13 10-ounce jars of suspected raw marijuana were discovered in his vehicle, when the correct amount is 12 two-ounce jars and 13 one-ounce jars.

Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Kristin Wetherbee observed Schoepf speeding and stopped him near milepost seven on Interstate 90 on Feb. 28. The strong scent of air freshener came from the rolled down window, court documents said, making the trooper suspicious of possible drug use.

A K9 unit was deployed on the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the back of the vehicle where the suspected marijuana was then discovered.

Schoepf pleaded not guilty to both counts on May 9 but pleaded guilty to count two on Thursday per the plea agreement. Under the agreement, count one was dismissed and he will serve 12-36 months supervised probation for count two.

Schoepf said when he transported marijuana from Washington where marijuana is legal for medicinal and recreational use, across state lines, it was a poor choice, but his intention was to help a friend who had been recommended to use marijuana medicinally by a doctor in Minnesota.

Man to serve three to five years for child endangerment

SHERIDAN — Jay Allen Dexter was sentenced to three to five years incarceration for four counts of endangering a child. This is his second conviction on these offenses.

Dexter was charged with endangering his four children in September 2018, when law enforcement officers responded to reports of neglectful living conditions.

While executing a search warrant, law enforcement officers and a caseworker from the Wyoming Department of Family Services discovered unhealthy and neglectful living conditions in Dexter’s home, including the strong odor of marijuana, drug paraphernalia mixed with toys, urine and feces throughout the home, dirty clothing and rotten food.

Dexter pleaded not guilty to all counts on Feb. 7, but changed his pleas to guilty on May 6 per a plea agreement, which suggested three to five years incarceration.