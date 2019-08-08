FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 12:03 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Omarr Avenue, 10:55 a.m.

• Cooking fire, 500 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:36 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:54 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 2:53 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:18 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, Rice Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 a.m.

• Damaged property, Martin Avenue, 10:12 a.m.

• Vicious dog, East Loucks Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, Omarr Avenue, 10:55 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Burrows Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Harassment, Mydland Road, 2:12 p.m.

• Animal incident, Big Horn Avenue, 2:25 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:38 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Fraud, West Brundage Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Drug – other, West 11th Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 5:11 p.m.

• Accident delayed, North Jefferson Street, 5:19 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Warren Avenue, 6:01 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Fifth Street, 7:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Badger Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Harassment, Idaho Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street,10:15 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suicidal subject, West Halbert Street, 2:49 a.m.

• Littering, Pierce Lane, 8:07 a.m.

• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Pine Dale Avenue, 11:59 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Highway 14 West, 12:06 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Aviation Drive, 11:17 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Kolter J. Kekich, 24, Sheridan, defraud drug/alcohol screen test, circuit court; probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• David D. Lake, 20, Rock Springs, 2x contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brent W. Todd, 41, Sheridan, open container by vehicle operator, municipal court; possession contained substance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• John G. Wells, 67, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, disorderly conduct interference with officer, ride bicycle/skate downtown, municipal court

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

