Citizens organize meeting with NSI director, administration

SHERIDAN — Community members have organized a public meeting with Normative Services, Inc. Academy Executive Director Clayton Carr and a representative from the NSI parent company, Sequel Youth and Family Services.

The event will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall at 6 p.m. Friday. Citizens are asked to come prepared with questions, concerns or suggestions for improvement at NSI.

NSI and Sequel representatives will present an update to the community about changes and improvements being made. A question and answer session will follow.

A local resident will be collecting written experiences of interactions with NSI student runaways at the meeting to have on record.

This event is open to everyone.