SHERIDAN — The Concerts in the Park tradition continues at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kendrick Park with Nu-Blu from Siler City, North Carolina. Nu-Blu is comprised of husband and wife duo Daniel and Carolyn Routh, T.J. Honaker and Clint White.

Together they produce upbeat pick work and gentle ballads. For more information about the band visit their website www.nu-blu.