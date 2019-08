SHERIDAN — The public is invited to the Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Office/Tongue District Office on Friday to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday.

Cake and lemonade will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Smokey is expected to arrive at 1 p.m. and stay until 2 p.m. Come up and wish him a happy birthday and help celebrate 75 years of delivering his message to prevent wildfires.

The office is located at 2013 Eastside Second St. in Sheridan.