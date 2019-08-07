A look ahead at the WYO’s 30th anniversary

The WYO Theater is excited to celebrate its 30th anniversary season with a terrific line up of all your favorite events, kicking off the year with the WYO’s 30th Birthday Bash Sept. 12. The immersive experience includes food, drinks and of course, dessert. It’s open and free to the public, so stop in and help the WYO celebrate 30 fabulous years of entertainment.

The season begins with Dominic Cheli Sept. 20 followed by crowd favorite Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group Sept. 28. You won’t want to miss the Sheridan Wyo Film Festival Oct. 4-6 and the annual WYO Gala Oct. 19 with encore performances Oct. 24-27 presenting “Catch Me if You Can the Musical.” Auditions are Aug. 19 and 20 and it would be great to see some new faces on the WYO stage.

November brings The National Dance Company of Siberia, ETHEL/Robert Mirabal: The River, A Rockapella Holiday and Warren Miller’s “Timeless.” The year ends with San Diego Ballet’s Nutcracker featuring local dancers and the Holiday Movie Series. January brings the new year and even more excitement with the Classic Western Film Series. February opens with The Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular and is followed by The Peking Acrobats and LLAMA, LLAMA LIVE! March signals the annual St. Paddy’s Day Celebration this year featuring Dervish as well as JRH Latin Guitar Trio and Aquila Theater in George Orwell’s “1984.”

Celebrate the Arts and the Banff Mountain Film Festival mean April’s in full swing. The season rounds out with a new “Spotlight on Sheridan” Series, this season featuring The Two Tracks. Two more Sheridan-centric performances will be presented in May, the annual CTG/WYO Co-Production and “The Last Romance,” a three-person play starring Dick Davis, Pat Tomsovic, Norleen Healy and directed by Kandi Davis.

The WYO’s 30th season will continue with The Met Live in HD presenting new productions of Philip Glass’s groundbreaking “Akhnaten,” a new production of the Gershwin’s classic American opera, “Porgy & Bess,” the Met premiere of Handel’s “Agrippina” and a new take on Hollanders “Der Fliegende Holländer.”

The Bolshoi in Cinema also continues for its third season at the WYO and its 10th season worldwide. The new season will feature seven exceptional productions beginning with a treasure of Russian Ballet, Raymonda to audience favorites “The Nutcracker,” “Swan Lake” and a brand-new version of the iconic “Giselle.” Plus, “Le Corsaire” and “Romeo and Juliet” and ending with Balanchine’s glittering “Jewels.”

And finally, in its second season at the WYO and 10th season internationally, The National Theatre Live featuring Ian McKellan in “King Lear,” Benedict Cumberbatch as Frankenstein and Jonny Lee Miller as the Creature in “Frankenstein,” Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo in “Antony & Cleopatra,” Sally Field and Bill Pullman in “All My Sons,” The Lehman Trilogy presenting the story of the Lehman Brothers and their company and finally Hellen Mirren in “The Audience.”

With so many offerings at the WYO Theater this season there’s something for everyone. Thanks for celebrating 30 years with us — here’s to 30 more!

Erin Butler is the executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.