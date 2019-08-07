SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Dana Avenue, 2:25 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• Admission — Kacy Marie Coble, Big Horn; Kenna Rose Coble, Big Horn
Tuesday
• Dismissals — Kacy Marie Coble, Big Horn; Kenna Rose Coble, Big Horn
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.
• Barking dog, Marion Street, 2:03 a.m.
• Medical, Dana Avenue, 2:23 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 7:30 a.m.
• Animal lost, Val Vista Street, 8:23 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 a.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Gas theft, Long Drive, 12:09 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Loucks Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Harassment, South Thurmond Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 3:17 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 4:29 p.m.
• Medical, Townhouse Place, 5:05 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 5:15 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:29 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Main Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 8:36 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Big Horn Avenue, 9:03 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Coffeen Avenue, 9:45 p.m.
• Barking dog, Marion Street, 10:55 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Juvenile probation, Misty Moon Lane, 1:55 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Airport Road, 10:55 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Highway 339, 4:49 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Works Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Second Avenue West, 7:08 p.m.
• Fire – other, Beatty Gulch Road, 7:13 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Dayton Street. 7:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 10:21 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 17.5, 11:26 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Shelden K. Andrews, 27, Jackson, Mississippi, driving under suspension, circuit court; fail to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by DCI
• Justin W. Beasley, 62, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Sarah A. Snyder, 39, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robert K. Weber, 40, Sheridan, ISP sanction, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 69
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 2