SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Dana Avenue, 2:25 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admission — Kacy Marie Coble, Big Horn; Kenna Rose Coble, Big Horn

Tuesday

• Dismissals — Kacy Marie Coble, Big Horn; Kenna Rose Coble, Big Horn

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Barking dog, Marion Street, 2:03 a.m.

• Medical, Dana Avenue, 2:23 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Animal lost, Val Vista Street, 8:23 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 a.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Gas theft, Long Drive, 12:09 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Loucks Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Harassment, South Thurmond Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:35 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 3:17 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 p.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 4:29 p.m.

• Medical, Townhouse Place, 5:05 p.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 5:15 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:38 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Main Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Big Horn Avenue, 9:03 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, Coffeen Avenue, 9:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, Marion Street, 10:55 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Juvenile probation, Misty Moon Lane, 1:55 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Airport Road, 10:55 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Highway 339, 4:49 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Works Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Second Avenue West, 7:08 p.m.

• Fire – other, Beatty Gulch Road, 7:13 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Dayton Street. 7:15 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 10:21 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 17.5, 11:26 p.m.

ARRESTS

Tuesday

• Shelden K. Andrews, 27, Jackson, Mississippi, driving under suspension, circuit court; fail to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by DCI

• Justin W. Beasley, 62, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Sarah A. Snyder, 39, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert K. Weber, 40, Sheridan, ISP sanction, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 2