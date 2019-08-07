SHS class of 1959 to hold reunion

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School class of 1959 will hold their 60th and final class reunion Aug. 16-17.

The reunion begins Friday at 5 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn. Saturday night’s activities will be held at the Sheridan Center beginning at 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending the reunion should register by calling Ron Martini at 307-751-3244 or Sharon Tracy at 307-752-2399. The cost is $25 per person per night.

Following this final class reunion, the class of 1959 will be holding weekly or monthly coffee get-togethers.