SHERIDAN — Mud, Bugs and Fish, an event put on by Unplug, is coming Aug. 13 to South Park, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

This learning activity for families and children is being presented by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Sheridan Community Conservation District.

For more information contact Sarah at 307-763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org.

Unplug is a partnership between The Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids.