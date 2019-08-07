Trap shoot benefit raises money for cancer treatment

SHERIDAN — The organizers of an Annual Cancer Benefit Trap Shoot recently delivered a check for $4,200 to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation as a result of funds raised at the 2019 Bob Prill Memorial Trap Shoot competition held at the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Club in June.

Committee members Tracy Landeis, Sally Labore, Trudy Brice, Sherrie Johnson and Kathy Lundberg planned and coordinated the fundraiser with all proceeds going to help patients at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center.

“This event has been successful in our community since 2015,” Landeis said. “The current volunteer group that heads it up and makes it happen is very committed. This year, we really wanted to recognize someone who played a significant leadership role with the Sportsmen’s Club and so we selected Bob Prill. Bob passed away April 2018, and he had spent years and countless hours to ensure the club was run properly and supported by our community. The tournament has become a way to give back to cancer care because cancer really has touched us all.”

Director of Donor Relations Ada Kirven said working closely with the volunteers is an honor.

“They really go all out to make it a safe and fun day for everyone,” Kirven said. “With five successful shootouts, we congratulate everyone who has participated and had a hand in the planning. The Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Club is definitely a dedicated crew and now has raised and donated $16,270 to help ease the burden for our patients going through cancer treatment.”