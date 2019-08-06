SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 100 block North Main Street, 5:31 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 40 block 12th Street, 12:29 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.

• Trauma, 1300 block West Fifth Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson, 10:49 a.m.

• Medical, 2000 block Sheridan Avenue, 12:07 p.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:19 p.m.

• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Sheridan Avenue, 3:20 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block North Main Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Medical, 2000 block Bungalow Village, 4:12 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:01 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block Smith Street, 11:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 8:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 a.m.

• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Fraud, Clarendon Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, West Seventh Street, 11:29 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Lost property, South Main Street and West College Avenue, 11:41 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 12:03 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Ponderosa Drive, 12:06 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Burkitt Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Harassment, Mydland Road, 12:19 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 1:36 p.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Theft of services, East College Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Clarendon Avenue, 2:16 p.m.

• Dog bite, Odell Court, 2:34 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 5:43 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Theft cold, Ponderosa Drive, 7:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Park Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Animal found, East College Avenue, 8:58 p.m.

• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 9:35 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 10:07 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Civil, Fish Hatchery Road, 8:53 a.m.

• Littering, Washington Street and Park Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, Murphy Gulch Road, 3:07 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 11:46 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Brandon L. Hanni, 36, Story, conspiracy/delivery controlled substance, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by DCI

• Stormy A. Redman, 32, Sheridan, conspiracy/delivery controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by DCI

• Reasa D. Safford, 34, Story, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Keith W. Taylor, 58, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 2