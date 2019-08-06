Summer blues

As the thought of school starting creeps into the minds of students throughout the nation, I can’t help but empathize with their fear of not completing the long summer to-do list before it’s too late.

Although I’m four years removed from school, I still feel this anxious rush to schedule every spare minute outside of work with every outdoor event I haven’t yet accomplished in the months before. If anyone else feels this way, too, don’t fear. It’s not your fault.

I can chalk a lot of my unchecked fun to-do list up to planning and executing my own wedding from March through June, participating in my best friend’s wedding as the maid of honor and celebrating my sister’s graduation in Texas. Everyone else not celebrating life events like that can likely credit the weird weather we’ve experienced in northeast Wyoming this season.

In May — the month where most people expect weather resembling spring — Sheridan County’s highest temperature was 81 (May 14, oddly enough) and lowest was 23 (May 1, brr). The National Weather Service recorded 17 days of light rain, 12 days of rain and 14 days of fog.

June turned out much like May to the dismay of outdoor enthusiasts all around. Highs reached 95 (June 27) and lows dipped down to 32 (my tears are freezing), slightly better but still not ideal weather to submerge into the waters of DeSmet. Precipitation rained out multiple Sheridan Recreation District co-ed leisure league softball games in June and even July.

July finally showed us that seasonally-appropriate weather can actually exist in Sheridan this summer, but we still experienced the occasional afternoon thunderstorm. Camping without long underwear and 0 degree sleeping bags was a possibility, and backpacking trips throughout the slightly-snow-capped mountains was plausible.

Afternoon thunderstorms are typical of summers, but the flooding and muck that has ensued this season seems more prominent than in years past.

Fortunately, most tents come with a rain fly and waterproof hiking boots are a thing. I’m surely no Witch of the West and can trudge through a sloppy outfield and still have a good time, but I’d much prefer a milder summer with a little more uninhibited sunshine and a bit less flood scare.

Alas, there’s always August.

And for me, who doesn’t have a first day of school date looming over my head, I might actually extend my summer plans and check a few more things off my bucket list.