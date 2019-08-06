More arrests made in Bighorn Basin meth ring

CODY — At least four more people have been recently arrested and are facing charges for their connection to the William “Bill” Lee meth distribution ring.

One recurring consistency that has shown up in a number of affidavits in relation to the Lee meth ring is an alleged pervasive culture of intimidation, threats and strong loyalty to Bill Lee.

Taryn Kokkeler, Sean Randolph, Sara Sanchez and Robert Pedro have now been added to the fold as part of a wide-sweeping criminal investigation that started in November 2016.

Sanchez, 24, who has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to deliver meth, is accused by a confidential source of threatening the source with a pink gun around 20 times. In one occasion that person said Sanchez brandished that weapon against the source, forcing the person into an SUV, which was then driven to Lee’s shop off County Road 2AB in Cody.

When they arrived at Lee’s business, the source said Lee demanded $1,000 be paid in a week, and he would “send other people” after the person if he or she could not pay up. The source said they owed Lee anywhere from $4,000-$10,000 at that time.

According to Wallace, Sanchez sold a total of seven grams of meth to undercover informants in 2016, was alleged by other sources to have been a distributor for Lee and was seen by witnesses holding large quantities of meth.

Lee is alleged to have been a hub in a major Bighorn Basin distribution network, buying pounds of meth from alleged Colorado meth source Brian Bland, 42. He was allegedly found holding just over 30 grams of meth when he was arrested with his wife, Wendy Lee, late last winter in Casper. The two were en route to meet up with Bland who was found with 1.5 pounds of meth that day.

Bill Lee was sentenced to 11 years in prison while his wife received 3-5 years of incarceration earlier this year. Bland was described as the highest member of the drug conspiracy and received 15 years of prison.

Lee divulged a significant amount of information on the four recently charged suspects in talking with authorities while in custody and before sentencing in August 2018.

He said he sold a total of about 116 grams of meth to Sanchez and confirmed her use of the pink gun, which he said she kept in her apartment and vehicle.

According to Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations Agent Chris Wallace, an informant said Randolph referred to Lee as “the dude” while Pedro directly described him to authorities as his “business partner” and “like family to him.”

In February 2017 Pedro engaged in conversation with confidential informants about selling meth, but was only able to supply Adderall and Clonazepam at that time.

Despite his apparent affinity for Lee, Pedro, 38, told authorities during an August 2017 questioning he knew all the “big guys” in the Lee organization and would direct agents to those suspects.

By Leo Wolfson

Cody Enterprise Via Wyoming News Exchange