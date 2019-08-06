City to begin Main Street lane reconfiguration test next week

Sheridan’s city staff plan to shut down Main Street Saturday evening to begin preparing the street for a lane reduction test scheduled to begin next week, city of Sheridan engineer Hanns Mercer told Sheridan City Council Monday.

The test will reduce the lanes on a stretch of Main Street between Dow Street and Works Street to one lane in each direction with a dedicated left-turn lane in the center of the road.

The test — which lasts from Aug. 12 to Sept. 7 — aims to gauge how a lane reduction would impact the city’s traffic flows ahead of drafting potential changes to the downtown that could take place alongside a Wyoming Department of Transportation resurfacing project scheduled for 2023.

Because WYDOT will have to tear up the road as part of routine maintenance in 2023, the city has explored whether it could use the opportunity to renovate the street.

Many of the renovations the city has explored would focus on “place making,” or creating amenities that would make downtown more of an overall, rather than a shopping, destination.

The city hired Community Builders — an urban planning consulting firm — to draft potential improvements the city could make downtown.

The renovations Community Builders drafted focused on creating spaces that would encourage people to spend more time downtown, whether they were shopping or not.

Those suggestions, the consultants explained, were based on successful strategies other communities in the country have implemented. With the rise of online shopping, they said, many communities have felt the need to offer attractions and experiences beyond their local stores.

In the case of eliminating lanes of Main Street, the firm suggested the project would let the city expand downtown sidewalks, making them more pedestrian-friendly and creating more event and meeting spaces.

Last summer, the city released the Downtown Sheridan Streetscape Action Plan — which compiled strategies for remodeling the city’s downtown consultants suggested to the city.

The report’s contents were only suggestions, not blueprints, but the prospect of reducing the lanes on Main Street upset many of the city residents that reacted to the plan. Because of the backlash, Sheridan Community Development Director Brian Craig announced that though the city had not settled on final plans for the streetscape project, staff decided it would not consider reducing Main Street.

That announcement prompted its own response, however, this time from stakeholders on Main Street who believed the plan had the potential to help downtown businesses.

Based on that feedback Craig said he and Mayor Roger Miller conducted a survey of downtown business owners that asked whether they thought the city should explore the lane-reduction proposal. Sixty-two of the 65 business owners who responded to the survey said they would like to see the city give the proposal more thought before dismissing it.

At 9 p.m. Aug. 10, Sheridan city staff will shut down Main Street to paint new road striping for the lane test, Mercer said.

Both WYDOT and city staff will conduct traffic counts throughout the duration of the study, to get an empirical picture of how the lane reduction affects the city’s traffic flow.

City staff will present the results of the test during a community meeting Sept. 17.