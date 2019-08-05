Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 12:55 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block North Main Street, 3:06 p.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 100 block South Scott Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Vehicle hay fire, Interstate 90, mile marker 19, 5:30 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 700 block East Brundage Lane, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 9:12 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 7 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 500 Avoca Avenue, 11:11 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Trailer fire, I-90 west bound, mile marker 19, 5:18 p.m.

Saturday

• Vehicle accident, 17th Street and Dana Avenue, 12:37 a.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 2:04 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Place, 12:55 p.m.

• Trauma, 1600 block North Main, 3:06 p.m.

• Fire standby, I-90 mile marker 19, 5:20 p.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:34 a.m.

• Trauma, Dana Avenue and West 14th Street, 12:37 a.m.

• Trauma, Highway 12 West mile marker 73, 1:05 a.m.

• Medical, 300 block Skinner Street, 4:58 a.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Park View Boulevard, 6:50 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks, 9:12 a.m.

• Polo standby, 200 block Bird Farm Road, 10:05 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 Brinton Road, 10:49 a.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Park Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:25 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 3:42 p.m.

• Medical, 2000 South Sheridan Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• Medical, 1900 block Liberty Court, 6:30 p.m.

• Trauma, 800 block Louis Street, 6:33 p.m.

• Medical, 2100 block North Main, 6:59 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, 50 block Country Estates, 3:07 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:44 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:22 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Trauma, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:44 p.m.

• Trauma, 1300 block Avoca Place, 3:44 .m.

• Polo standby, 200 block Bird Farm Road, 4:18 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Park Street, 5:47 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block Highway 193, 7:40 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth, 9:23 p.m.

• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 11:10 p.m

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• DUI, East Brundage Street, 12:01 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Grinnell Plaza, 1:20 a.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:17 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:18 a.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan Area, 6:57 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:46 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:46 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:47 a.m.

• Gas theft, Long Drive, 9:06 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10:04 a.m.

• Animal incident, East Loucks Street, 10:20 a.m.

• Abandoned Vehicle, Sagebrush Drive, 10:30 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Missing person, East Sixth Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Breach of peace, West Alger Avenue, 11:07 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Found property, East Seventh Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Various use permit, Park Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Fifth Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 2:56 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Elder abuse, Val Vista Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Animal injured, East Heald Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90, exit 20. 5:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan Area, 5:54 p.m.

• Warrant service, Mountain View Drive, 6:51 p.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:37 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 7:49 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Meridian Street, 7:56 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 7:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 8:41 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Dunnuck Street, , 9:59 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:05 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Gladstone Street, 10:09 p.m.

• DUI, Main Street, 11:42 p.m.

Saturday

• Noise complaint, Osprey Boulevard, 12:54 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.

• Dog at large, Omarr Avenue, 6:36 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 7:38 a.m.

• Various use permit, Thorne-Rider Park, 7:40 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 7:42 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 7:43 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 7:45 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 7:45 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 9:59 a.m.

• Stalking, South Carlin Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Lost property, Dunnuck Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Child neglect, North Main Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 12:23 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Smith Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Drug activity, Kennedy Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Civil standby, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:47 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Sugarland Drive and East Brundage, 3:55 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, East Brundage Lane, 5:13 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Townhouse Plaza, 5:14 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 6:01 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, West Second Street, 6:08 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Mydland Road, 6:19 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Assault-simple, Townhouse Plaza, 7:24 p.m.

• Harassment, West Timberline Drive, 8:44 p.m.

• Domestic, West Loucks Street, 8:44 p.m.

• Harassment, Wyoming Avenue, 8:59 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 9:01 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Brooks Street, 9:57 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Rape, Martin Avenue, 1:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 5:18 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 a.m.

• Various use permit, Thorne-Rider Park, 9:03 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:38 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West Burkitt Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Domestic, North Gould Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:10 p.m.

• Dispute all other, West Fifth Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 3:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Animal injured, Whitney Way, 4:30 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 5:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 5:17 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Park Street, 5:45 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 7:28 p.m.

• Domestic, Fifth Avenue East, 8:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 8:57 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, First Street, 9:02 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 9:23 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 10:26 p.m.

• Drug activity, South Thurmond Street, 11:38 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 11:44 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 12:35 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Dayton Street, 6:37 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 87 mile marker 31.2, 8:23 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, River Road, 10:35 a.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 3:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, Bridge Street, 5:13 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, exit 20, 5:34 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Piney Road, 6:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Tongue Canyon Road, 7:46 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, Dana Avenue and West 17th Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Highway 14 West mile marker 74, 1:02 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:30 a.m.

• Death investigation, Skinner Street, 4:45 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 6:35 a.m.

• Battery, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, Harlequin Avenue, 6:34 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 6:41 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Highway 14 East, 9:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Welfare check, Decker Road, 12:35 a.m.

• Drug activity, Tongue Canyon Road, 8:52 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 17th Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Shots, Wagon Box Road, 7:32 p.m.

• Death investigation, Highway 193, 7:34 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, 9:05 p.m.

• Domestic, Highway 193 mile marker 104, 10:03 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, I-90 west bound mile marker 35, 11:35 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• William E. Gilmore, 53, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert L. Hrneir, 22, Dallas, Texas, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Gage J. Lacek, 28, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Matthew R. Lackey, 33, Denver, Colorado, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Zoe R. Nelin, 20, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mark C. Reeb, 44, Sheridan, elude an officer, driving under suspension, circuit court; contempt of court/ bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Gage J. Belus, 26, Arvada, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cody A. Christie, 40, Sheridan, parole revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Austin M. Cooley, 25, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Herberto E. Garcia, 40, Sheridan, unlawful contact, battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Casie A. Toner, 33, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

Sunday

• Steven L. Baker, 27, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David C. Fierst, 30, Ranchester, inference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Lisa L. Giambrocco, 54, Sheridan, contempt of court/ bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Ryan J. Miller, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jaryll T. RedFox, 22, Sheridan, reckless endangering, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael O. Thomas II, 37, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12

Number of releases for the weekend: 4

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 70

Aug. 5, 2019

