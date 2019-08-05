SAGE inviting local artists to submit paintings

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Art is organizing a Plein Air Showcase for September and inviting local artists to submit up to two paintings for this show.

Curators of the showcase, Linda Hartman and Liz Howell, will select about 30 pieces from the entries to hang in the Fine Art Gallery at SAGE. All selected pieces must be framed and ready to hang with wires only.

Up to two images of plein air works of art can be submitted to: lizhowell345@gmail.com. Artists are asked to specify the dimensions of the artwork, both with and without a frame. The images should be clear and closely match the artwork in real life. All submissions must be made by Aug. 23. There is no entry fee required for this non-juried event.

Artists selected for the showcase will be notified by Aug. 30. Selected artwork must be to the SAGE gallery by 5:30 p.m. on Sep. 6, and the show will be opened to the public on Sep. 11.

A show reception will be held on Sep. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the SAGE gallery, 21 W. Brundage St.

For more information, contact SAGE Community Arts at 307-674-1970.