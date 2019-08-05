SHERIDAN — The annual Claire Yorks Fall Book Discussion Series begins in August at Sheridan County libraries. Story Branch and Tongue River Branch libraries will offer the series Native American Communities, Encounters and Heritage and Sheridan Fulmer Library will offer Building American Families in Times of Transition.

The discussions are led by Katie Curtiss at Sheridan Fulmer and by Norleen Healy at Story and Tongue River branches.

All libraries will begin their discussions in August. Books are available now at the front desk of each library.

Participants can attend any or all sessions and can also attend sessions at different libraries if they choose. There is no charge for these programs and new participants are welcome.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library:

Aug. 27 — The Leavers by Lisa Ko at 12 p.m.

Sept. 24 — A Place for Us by Fatyima Farheen Mirzaat at 12 p.m.

Oct. 22 — The Far Away Brothers by Lauren Markham at 12 p.m.

Nov. 19 — Title to be determined 12 p.m.

Story Branch Library:

Aug. 26 — Quiet Until the Thaw by Alexandria at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 — Caleb’s Crossing by Geraldine Brooks at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 — The Eagle Catcher by Margaret Coel at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 — The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven by Sherman Alexie at 6:30 p.m.

Tongue River Branch Library:

Aug. 13 — Caleb’s Crossing by Geraldine Brooks at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 — The Eagle Catcher by Margaret Coel at 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 — The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven by Sherman Alexie at 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 — Quiet Until the Thaw by Alexandria Fuller at 4:30 p.m.

The Claire Yorks Reading and Discussion series is funded by an endowment established at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Claire Yorks was born in Sheridan to Leroy and Mildred Calkins. She graduated from high school in Sheridan and moved to Seattle to work in the aircraft industry in World War II. There she met and married her husband Samuel Yorks. She finished college and became a social worker in Portland. When she retired in 1982, the Yorks moved to Sheridan where they were involved community volunteers. Sam Yorks was the first moderator of adult reading and discussion groups at the Fulmer Library in Sheridan.