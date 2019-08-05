Fires continue in BNF Lick Creek 50% contained

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest reported the Lick Creek fire at 50% containment Saturday at 8:30 a.m. via its Facebook page but reported additional fires started up in the forest.

A new wildfire, called Cub Creek, resulted in the complete loss of a cabin Aug. 2. An investigation is ongoing. The 0.4 acre wildfire was contained by one U.S. Forest Service engine crew.

Wyoming State Forestry helicopter and Wind River Agency crews were released Aug. 3 from service.

Bear Lodge Resort provided meals for firefighters over the last several days, according to the BNF Facebook.