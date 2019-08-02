Yoga Festival moves to The Brinton

Sheridan — Tanya Moon, the founder of the Sheridan Yoga Festival, moved to Sheridan three years ago, unsure about the acceptance and availability of yoga in the city. She was pleasantly surprised to find that people were “non-judgmental and very open to learning new things.”

On Aug. 4, The Brinton Museum will host the third annual Sheridan Yoga Festival. This festival aims to promote yoga in Sheridan through its focus on wellness, community and connection.

For Moon, the yoga festival is just as much about supporting the yoga community as it is about yoga in practice.

“Building roots and being part of the community was very important to me, when I got [to Sheridan] that was the big thing,” Moon said.

“I wanted to be part of the yoga community and also build the community as much as I can and give these people the chance to come out and see what it’s like.”

Michele Fritz, a yoga teacher at The Kula Space studio, is involved with yoga and the festival because of the community aspect.

“I have met some of the most loving, caring, and supportive humans I know today because of yoga. I am grateful and honored to be a part of a community who shows compassion for one another,” Fritz said.

Yoga in Sheridan has seen a rise in popularity in recent years through the creation of new yoga studios and the increased accessibility of yoga, like at local fitness centers. Yoga as a form of wellness and stress management, as well as its physical benefits, have made it more intriguing to a wider audience.

“The yoga community in Sheridan has blossomed tremendously over the last five years,” Fritz said. “It used to be you had only one or two choices for where to practice yoga in a group setting. Now, there is something for everyone and you are guaranteed a great class anywhere you go.”

|The festival offers a variety of yoga options to fit every yoga experience level, from inversions to flow to meditation classes, among others. There will also be child and family classes, with a 50% off ticket price for youth younger than 18 for more inclusion at the event.

The goal is to create a welcoming environment where people can be introduced to yoga without feeling pressure to do a perfect pose or push too far but also provide classes for more advanced students.

“When I teach I hope that each one of my students can take whatever it is they are needing from the practice,” said Asia Stockwell, who has taught the last three years and will continue this year. “Even though I lead, I believe it is everyone’s practice just as much as it is my own. I want my students to feel lighter, smoother, and more vibrant when they are done.”

The addition of local vendors broadens connections during the event.

“The yoga festival was not something that I’m looking to grow outside of this community,” Moon said. “It’s more about showcasing the talent and, not just the yoga teachers, but the artists in this community. It has blown me away to see how much culture there is here.”

In previous years the festival has been held at Kendrick Park but has moved to The Brinton Museum this year. The new space will provide more area for a wider variety of classes and a mountain view.

Many involved with the festival are excited to see how it evolves in the future as the yoga community in Sheridan grows.

“I hope to see this festival continue to grow over the years, bringing more and more people from all walks of life together to share in something we all share: breath, and movement, and life,” Stockwell said.

