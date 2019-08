SHERIDAN — The Paint Post comes to The Hub on Smith, A Center for All Generations, Aug. 13 from 1-3 p.m.

Participants will paint with step-by-step instructions and leave with their own 16×20 piece of art. The title of this art project is The Curious Cow, and all supplies will be furnished. Pre-registration at the front desk of The Hub is required by Aug, 6, along with a $25 non-refundable fee. The class is limited to the first 10 participants, and will be held in The Hub’s art studio.