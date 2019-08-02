Camden Mark Gray

Camden Mark Gray was born July 19, 2019 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Corby Gray and Brittany Lapp of Sheridan.

His sibling is Kinsleigh.

His grandparents are Tori and Steven Gray of Dayton, Tim Lapp of Worland and Kris and Brad Owsley of Thermopolis.

Conagher Logan Wilson

Conagher Logan Wilson was born July 23, 2019 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Logan and Angela Wilson of Sheridan.

His siblings are Braely, Alexis and Adalyn.

His grandparents are Bob Vining and Sandi Richardson of Lusk, Tonya Dove of Cheyenne and Barbie Vining of Cheyenne.

Levi William Woods

Levi William Woods was born July 24, 2019 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 21.25 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Jesse and Abbey Woods.

Harper Collins

Harper Collins was born July 24, 2019 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20.75 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Henry and Katy Collins of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Keith and Kathy Siroky and Dede and Eric Collins of Sheridan.

Nash Logan Barney

Nash Logan Barney was born July 25, 2019 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pound, 13 ounces and measured 20.25 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Nate and Janeal Barney of Sheridan.

His sibling is Jenna.

His grandparents are Nancy and Rich Barney of Sheridan, and Larry and Gaby Fox of Buffalo.

Sylvie Anne Rosenlund

Sylvie Anne Rosenlund was born July 29, 2019 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19.75 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Jeffery and Shay Rosenlund of Sheridan.

Her siblings are Addie, Laison, Lexie, Ian, Lance, Chloe, Ellie, Lila and Evelynn.

Her grandparents are Perry and Thelma Rosenlund of Sheridan, and Art and Kim Halberg of Brush Prairie, Washington.