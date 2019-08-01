Outdoor Movie Night at The Press

Celebrate the end of summer by watching “Back to the Future” under the stars with your friends and family!

On Saturday, Aug. 17, The Sheridan Press is taking over our block of Grinnell Plaza to throw a free celebration for the whole community. The party starts at 7 p.m.; the movie starts at dusk.

THE NIGHT WILL INCLUDE

• A bouncy castle from Party in the House Inflatables

• Food available for purchase from The Burger Wagon and Fired Up Food Truck

• Craft beer and wine available for purchase from No Name (must be 21 and over)

• Screening of “Back to the Future” in The Press parking lot

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Plan to park in the public lot on North Gould Street.

Seating will be first come, first served. Bleachers will be set up in our parking lot, with a VIP section for Press Pass members. Please consider bringing camping chairs, picnic blankets or towels to make yourself comfy on the ground. Sheridan’s traveling parklet will also provide limited seating.

Feel free to bring your own picnic, but please note that no outside alcohol will be permitted.

This event is free and open to the public.

ABOUT ‘BACK TO THE FUTURE’

In this 1980s classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the ’50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson), and must make sure that they fall in love or he’ll cease to exist. Even more dauntingly, Marty has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown.

Parents, please note: “Back to the Future” was rated PG in 1985. Common Sense Media suggests it should be PG-13 for some violence, bullying and cursing.

SPONSORED IN PART

Thanks so much to these local businesses for helping us make the free event possible!

GOLD SPONSOR:

BRONZE SPONSORS: