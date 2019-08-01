SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Sheridan Avenue, 3:55 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:21 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 100 block Metz Road, 4:13 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Stephanie Kay Zezas, Sheridan; Baby boy Zezas, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Drugs/possession, Brooks Street, 12:14 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 a.m.

• Welfare check, Crook Street, 7:43 a.m.

• Animal dead, Kroe Lane and North Sheridan Avenue, 8:04 a.m.

• Shots, North Gould Street, 9:45 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Weed violation, Hillcrest Court, 10:37 a.m.

• Found property, North Jefferson Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Heights Road, 12:23 p.m.

• Accident, West Alger Avenue, 12:31 p.m.

• Dog at large, Yonkee Avenue, 12:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue East, 2:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, 2:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:09 p.m.

• Lost property, Main Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 4 p.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Dispute all other, East Loucks Street, 4:27 p.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Dog at large, Holloway Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 7:18 p.m.

• Open door, Broadway Street, 9:58 p.m.

• Open door, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.

Wednesday

• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Drug activity, West 12th Street, 8:08 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Woodland Park, 9:15 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Park Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Accident, East Alger Avenue, 9:57 a.m.

• Counterfeiting, West Brundage Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:33 a.m.

• Damaged property, Brookie Path, 11:25 a.m.

• Trespass warning, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:39 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:27 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Circle 3 Drive, 1:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Littering, Circle 3 Drive, 2:25 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Mydland Road, 2:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, York Circle, 2:56 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Smith Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 4 p.m.

• Damaged property, West Eighth Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Theft cold, Idaho Avenue, 4:36 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 6:37 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 6:58 p.m.

• Dispute all other, West Fifth Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Main Street, 9:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, Highway 14 West, 9:26 a.m.

• Theft cold, Kittering Road, 11:05 a.m.

• Battery, West 13th Street, 12:41 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Metz Road and Big Horn Avenue, 2:46 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 3:42 p.m.

• Found property, Red Grade Road, 4:11 p.m.

• Theft cold, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 5:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Acme Road, 8:44 p.m.

• Citizen dispute, Big Goose Road, 10:15 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Big Red Lane, 11:42 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Christopher M. Labuy Sr., 67, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 2