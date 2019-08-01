SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Sheridan Avenue, 3:55 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 100 block Metz Road, 4:13 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available by press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• Admissions — Stephanie Kay Zezas, Sheridan; Baby boy Zezas, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Drugs/possession, Brooks Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 a.m.
• Welfare check, Crook Street, 7:43 a.m.
• Animal dead, Kroe Lane and North Sheridan Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
• Shots, North Gould Street, 9:45 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Weed violation, Hillcrest Court, 10:37 a.m.
• Found property, North Jefferson Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Heights Road, 12:23 p.m.
• Accident, West Alger Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, Yonkee Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue East, 2:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
• Lost property, Main Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 4 p.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
• Dispute all other, East Loucks Street, 4:27 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Dog at large, Holloway Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 7:18 p.m.
• Open door, Broadway Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.
Wednesday
• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.
• Drug activity, West 12th Street, 8:08 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Woodland Park, 9:15 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Park Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Accident, East Alger Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Counterfeiting, West Brundage Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:33 a.m.
• Damaged property, Brookie Path, 11:25 a.m.
• Trespass warning, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:12 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:27 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Circle 3 Drive, 1:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Littering, Circle 3 Drive, 2:25 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Mydland Road, 2:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, York Circle, 2:56 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Smith Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 4 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Eighth Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Theft cold, Idaho Avenue, 4:36 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 6:58 p.m.
• Dispute all other, West Fifth Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Main Street, 9:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious person, Highway 14 West, 9:26 a.m.
• Theft cold, Kittering Road, 11:05 a.m.
• Battery, West 13th Street, 12:41 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Metz Road and Big Horn Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
• Runaway, Lane Lane, 3:42 p.m.
• Found property, Red Grade Road, 4:11 p.m.
• Theft cold, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 5:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Acme Road, 8:44 p.m.
• Citizen dispute, Big Goose Road, 10:15 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Big Red Lane, 11:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Christopher M. Labuy Sr., 67, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 65
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2