Canines on the Catwalk benefit Saturday

SHERIDAN — The public is invited to join the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter for Canines on the Catwalk — Main Street Rescue on Aug. 3 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. This event is a fashion show to benefit the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.

During the event, adoptable shelter dogs and success-story adoptions will walk the runway in fashion ensembles put together by Main Street retailers. Models will also include first responders and well-known personalities.

Drinks, heavy appetizers from Frackelton’s and a silent auction are from 5:30-7 p.m. and the fashion show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at the WYO Theater box office, 307-672-9084 or www.wyotheater.com/events.

For more information call 307-674-7694 or email www.dogncat@fiberpipe.net.