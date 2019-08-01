For some Sheridan County students — ahem… Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont — school starts in just 19 days. For students attending Sheridan schools, classes start Aug. 27 and Sheridan College classes begin Aug. 26.

That means for a large portion of the Sheridan County population, summer will soon come to an end.

How is that possible?

For many, it seems as though summer has just begun. Spring lasted an extra few weeks, so I think many area residents are hoping that summer will do the same. Unfortunately, that doesn’t change when youngsters have to hit the books once again.

Soon fall sports will begin — especially high school sports, which start practice in just a couple of weeks. Then, leaves will start to change and evenings will begin to cool.

Before you know it, the white stuff will again be in the air.

I know. I know. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

So even as school supplies fill the aisles of local stores, for the rest of us, it seems as though summer has just gotten started. More and more barbecues have been planned, days at the lake and camping trips will still occur. Warm summer days still linger in our future. Rest assured the fun isn’t over yet.

Patio seating at local restaurants and bars will remain popular for a couple months. Plus, we still have weeks of Sheridan Farmers Markets to enjoy, two more Third Thursdays planned, Concerts in the Park at which to lounge and more.

But, in honor of those who will soon have to return to class — and parents (we know some of you are counting down the days in hopeful anticipation) — The Sheridan Press will host a free end-of-summer celebration Aug. 17 from 7-10 p.m.

We’ll host a movie night in our parking lot — so bring your chairs and blankets down to watch “Back to the Future.” We’ll also have a couple sets of bleachers as a seating option that night. We’ll start the movie at dusk, which we expect will be around 8:45 p.m. While the film was rated PG when it premiered, we’d remind those who haven’t seen it in awhile that there are some portions of the film typically more suited for a PG-13 kind of audience.

We’ll also be closing down Grinnell Plaza in front of The Press. On the street, we’ll feature a bouncy house, food trucks and No Name Bar selling beer and wine.

So join us Aug. 17 for our end-of-summer celebration, made possible with the help of State Farm – Jon Oman, Collins Communications, Star Video Audio and Party in the House Inflatables.

We cannot think of a better way to wind down on a Saturday night (and dare we say a summer).