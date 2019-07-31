Headliner: Grilled cheese

If you have read any of my past columns from the last two months, you know I have been living and dying by the grill. It’s been getting to the point of weirdness and I should probably stop. My wife has begged me, my child hasn’t eaten dinner in weeks and the grill is all burnt out.

OK maybe it’s not that bad. But it is approaching it.

Secondly, I have a really bad addiction to braised short ribs. I found a local place that sells them to me for $3 a pound — organic, grass-fed delicious cow, on the cheap. So naturally I don’t just make enough for the family and myself, I include the other six people that don’t exist and feed them as well.

That leaves a ton of left of short ribs sitting around.

Lastly, I have a Guy Fieri addiction. He is probably my favorite dude. Yes, I will occasionally cheat on him and watch some Kitchen Nightmares — who doesn’t love Gordon screaming at people for being horrible slobs?

If I could pull it off I would have bleached spiked hair, say things are out of this world and own a 1967 Chevy Camaro SS Convertible. But I can’t. I write a second-rate food column that you read, so thank you for that! High-five!

To my point, I was watching an episode and they did a grilled cheese sandwich with braised short ribs and onion jam. Not only that, but they did a wide variety of gnocchi dishes.

Two things I love most on the planet — other than my family and all that jazz — is short ribs and gnocchi. I almost packed up right then and there to move next to this place but my wife told me no. So you know, still on the back burner of things that might happen. Also on that burner is a gnocchi and short ribs combo — since I just talked myself into it.

Anyway, here is the recipe. We enjoyed it with some tomato soup and it turned out pretty A-OK.

Braised short rib grilled cheese with onion jam

Onion Jam:

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup white sugar

4 cups onion, coarsely chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1 tablespoon minced garlic

ground black pepper to taste

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1. Heat vegetable oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat.

2. Stir sugar into vegetable oil with a wooden spoon, stirring constantly until mixture is a light caramel color, about 10 minutes. Mixture will be very hot.

3. Stir onions, salt, and black pepper into sugar mixture. Onions will immediately start to caramelize. Stir frequently over medium heat until sugar has dissolved and onions are browned, about 15 minutes.

4. Pour red wine vinegar into onion mixture and simmer until mixture has a jam consistency, about 30 minutes. Let cool to serve.

Braised short rib grilled cheese:

2-3 bone in short ribs, braised (I had de-boned mine and stored the night before, heat in ½ teaspoon oil over medium heat in cast iron skillet)

Loaf of sourdough bread

Butter

Cheese of your choosing (I’m and American deli deluxe fan for grilled cheese. Really anything other than cheddar will work because of its high oil content)

1. In a medium heat cast iron skillet, place bread butter side down and top with braised short ribs, onion jam and cheese. Top with other slice of bread butter side up

2. Flip when golden brown and repeat.

3. Pair with tomato soup and enjoy!