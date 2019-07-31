SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated alarm, 1600 block Edwards Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Activated alarm, 1900 Stadium Drive, 6:39 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Fraud, Main Street, 8:12 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 10 a.m.
• Medical, Main Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, Spur Lane, 12:52 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Horn Avenue, 1:54 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Trapper Road, 5:20 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
• Accident, Beatty Gulch Road, 7:19 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 7, 9:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Jedediah C. Franks, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kendall A. Nicholson, 37, Sheridan, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Riley Q. Shannon, 40, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 65
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2