Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated alarm, 1600 block Edwards Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Activated alarm, 1900 Stadium Drive, 6:39 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Fraud, Main Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 10 a.m.

• Medical, Main Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Welfare check, Spur Lane, 12:52 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Horn Avenue, 1:54 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Trapper Road, 5:20 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• Accident, Beatty Gulch Road, 7:19 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 7, 9:57 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jedediah C. Franks, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kendall A. Nicholson, 37, Sheridan, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Riley Q. Shannon, 40, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

Jul. 31, 2019

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

