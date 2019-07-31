FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Lummis to visit Sheridan Thursday

SHERIDAN — Former Wyoming Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis of Cheyenne will be in Sheridan Aug. 1 to discuss her potential 2020 bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Mike Enzi. Enzi recently announced that he will not seek another term, which vacates one of two positions allotted to each state. Sen. John Barrasso represents Wyoming in the other position.

Lummis was a four-term Congresswoman and left office in 2016 to attend to family and business matters. In the ensuing years, some of her Wyoming constituents have urged her to pursue a run for Senate. She is traveling around the state and will be in Sheridan to visit with any interested community members at 7:30 a.m. at the Firewater Grill on North Main Street.

The Republican Women of Sheridan County will host the event, which is a free to the public. Coffee and rolls will be served.

