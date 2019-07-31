More than 100 attend Leiter Rally

LEITER — The Leiter Motorcycle Rally, held during the last weekend in June, is thought to be the first open motorcycle rally to be held in Sheridan County. While there have been rallies in the past, such as the Chicks Run, Chrome Cowgirls and the A.B.A.T.E., this was the first to include all without a specified affiliation.

The LMR was hosted at the Leiter Bar and Cafe by Steve and Mel Klier, who provided food and beverages. The Art Perez Memorial Poker Run and auction on Saturday raised more than $2,200 for the Advocacy and Resource Center in Sheridan. The Poker Run traveled from Leiter to The Ranch at Ucross; the Cowboy Saloon in Buffalo; and The Spotted Horse Bar and Grill, The Office and Jakes in Gillette covering more than 200 miles.

Motorcycle rodeo events included a slow race sponsored by the Allfathers, and the weenie bite sponsored by the UMF. The winner of the slow race was Matthew Hamilton, and Katelyn Gulley won the weenie bite. Live music on Friday and Saturday was provided by 100 Proof.

There were 84 bikes and more than 100 folks in attendance.