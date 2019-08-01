FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

One Extra-Extra Crazy Day Sale

Crazy Days are here again! Downtown Sheridan is hopping with food vendors, kids’ activities and — of course! — crazy deals at local businesses. And that includes your friends at your community newspaper.

This year, we are offering one extra-extra Crazy Day sale.

On Friday, Aug. 2, enjoy 50% off one-year subscriptions to The Sheridan Press!* That’s one year of local news, profiles, features, sports, e-editions, photos, comics, columns, arts-and-culture stories — all for half off.

To subscribe, visit our office at 144 Grinnell Plaza, find our table near the corner of Grinnell Plaza and Main Street or call (307) 672-2431.

CRAZY PRICES*

PRINT DELIVERY – IN CITY LIMITS
$126 $63

HOME DELIVERY – OUTSIDE CITY LIMITS
$150 $75

MAIL – IN COUNTY
$168 $84

MAIL – OUT OF COUNTY
$234 $117

E-EDITION
$79 $39.50

You also have the very special opportunity to upgrade to Press Pass with your discounted subscription! Learn more.

*Offer applies to both renewals and new subscribers, only for 12-month subscriptions to The Sheridan Press. No cancellations or refunds. Valid Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To sign up, visit or call the office — or look for us on Main Street!

By |Aug. 1, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

READER COMMENTS

