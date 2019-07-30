Ranchester Town Council accepts newest budget

SHERIDAN — Ranchester Town Council approved a long list of small items at its meeting July 16.

The council had a guest from a local 4-H chapter inviting town council members to the annual Sheridan County 4-H Livestock Sale. The town of Ranchester typically buys an animal at the sale to support a community member, depending on the town’s limited budget. One year the town bought a pig and last year the council purchased a turkey.

Shanna White’s lease in the Ranchester Mercantile expires in August and she plans to negotiate another lease for five years. No final decision was made, and her lawyer is currently revising the contract.

The mayor reported a town vehicle losing its transmission. The council discussed purchasing a bicycle, a new truck or an old truck to replace it. No final decisions were made.

Council also reapproved a $2,500 match for a lighting grant applied for through the Wyoming Business Council.

The town added signs indicating the Connor Battlefield State Historic Site offers camping, fishing, parks and restrooms on the interstate. Advertising the state park on the interstate as more than a historic site has been an ongoing project with hopes to spark tourism.

Ranchester started repairing damages from the flood in Connor Battlefield. Maintenance crews will be replacing nearly all the roads, cleaning up the debris and tending to the unmown grass. The park will be open as fast as possible so the town doesn’t continue to lose revenue, but the cleanup of the park will take some time due to it coinciding with the maintenance crew’s typical responsibilities. Maintenance crews are also making repairs on 10th Street behind the new elementary school where a piece of concrete settled unexpectedly, along with drainage issues that manifested with spring runoff. Ranchester will meet again Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at town hall.