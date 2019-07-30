Full weekend at Flying H Polo

SHERIDAN — Flying H Polo Club hosted a full weekend of events with the Moncreiffe Cup Final played Saturday and the Goose Creek Cup Sunday.

The Villages defeated BTA 11-10 in the Moncreiffe Cup Final. The Villages started the game with a two-goal handicap lead.

The teams were made up of the same players from Thursday’s match.

Both teams scored two goals in the first chukker and one goal each in the second chukker. BTA scored three goals in the third chukker to cut into the deficit and take the lead for a brief period of time.

The Villages’ Nicolai Galindo scored a goal late in the third chukker to bring the score even at 6-6, heading into halftime.

Each team had the lead at one point in the fourth chukker and teams tied the game at the end of the fifth chukker.

BTA’s Steve Krueger scored the first goal in the sixth chukker, giving his team a one-point advantage. The Villages’ Paige McCabe scored back-to-back goals in the chukker to give her team the win and the Moncreiffe Cup.

McCabe led all scorers with four goals. BTA was led by Charlie Caldwell and Miguel Astrada who each had three goals. Astrada was named MVP of the game despite being on the losing side.

Galindo’s third chukker horse was awarded the best playing pony.

The Goose Creek Cup match Sunday was ranked a high-level goal match with the Coca-Cola team having a combined handicap of 23 and the Bud Light team having a handicap of 25. These teams would be eligible to compete in the U.S. Open, one of the highest-ranked tournaments in the U.S. Most polo matches played at the Flying H during the summer are medium goal level, between a 10 and 15 team handicap.

Playing for Coca-Cola was Frankie Bilbao, Jason Crowder, Julian de Lusarreta and Steve Kruger. Playing for Bud Light was Sugar Erskine, Shane Rice, Miguel Astrada and Jeff Blake.

Coca-Cola started with a two-goal lead. Crowder scored a goal in the first chukker, but the team failed to score in the second chukker.

Bud Light’s Astrada scored in the first chukker and the team tied the score up in the second Chukker thanks to goals by Erskine and Blake.

Coca-Cola retook the lead, heading into halftime 5-4 thanks to goals by De Lusarreta and Bilbao.

Bud Light took the lead in the fourth chukker and kept it for the rest of the game. Erskine, Blake and Astrada each scored a goal in the chukker. Coca-Cola was not able to score in the fourth chukker.

Three goals by Bud Light’s Rice in the fourth and fifth chukkers sealed the game for the team.

Erskine received the match MVP award; he was tied with Rice for most goals in the game with three.

Bilbao’s horse Twigs received the best playing pony. Twigs was used in the third chukker when Bilbao scored his only goal of the match.

Other games being played on Saturday were the consultation matches for the Moncreiffe Cup. During the 1 p.m. game, Cessna defeated Brushy Creek 11-5. Cessna’s KC Kruger led both teams with five goals being scored; two goals in the first chukker, one goal in the second, third, and fifth chukkers.

Bendabout defeated Jan Pamela 14-11 in the 11 a.m. game. Bendabout’s Gillian Johnston and Julian De Lusarreta each had four goals, as did Jan Pamela’s Wayne Garrison and Will Johnston.

Next week, Flying H Polo Club will reorganize the teams for the Skeeter Johnston Memorial tournament. Match games will be played Thursday to determine who will play in the finals Saturday at 3 p.m.