Theater campers, aids bond through experience

By Claire Schnatterbeck

news@thesheridanpress.com

SHERIDAN — The YMCA advanced theater camp performed Cinderella Kids at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Friday. The group of 35 kids, ages 9-14, learned their lines, blocking and choreography all within five short days.

For the campers, director and camp aids, the five days is a struggle of learning the show and putting everything together, but by the end of the week, the experience means so much more than simply an onstage performance.

Many involved with the program, directed by YMCA arts coordinator Tyler Rogers, feel the experience surpasses putting on a show.

“I kinda half joke about this, but I feel like there’s 35 kids in this camp and 34 of them aren’t here to do a play,” Rogers said. “They’re here because they love each other and they’re here because they want to work together and they’re here because this means something.”

Ryanne Dixon, who is playing Gus in the production, is a veteran theater camper.

She said her favorite part of camp is the “silly little things that are not in the play, but just out with our people.”

Many of the campers cited camp rituals and inside jokes that make the camp special for them, like the mysterious “cheese ceremony” that has been tradition for six years. The community and memories that are formed during the camp keep children coming back and participating every year.

Elizabeth Siskin, who is playing the role of the Evil Stepmother, enjoys the camp and keeps coming back because of the teamwork required to act together.

“I enjoy meeting new people and I enjoy making new friends and it’s really good to hone your skills and get a lot of feedback from a lot of different points of view,” Siskin said.

Josselin Thorkildsen, a narrator in the show, enjoys the camp because of how the community supports each other.

“I feel like it’s a really good mix of community and a bunch of other things…It’s really fun because there’s a wide range of ages so you can help people and also get help from other people,” Thorkildsen said.

Averi Sullivan, who is playing Cinderella, enjoys the camp because, now that she is an older camper, she gets to help mentor the younger campers and make sure they know their lines and choreography. Through that, she develops her own character. Last year during theater camp she played the villain Cruella De Vil in 101 Dalmations Kids, so taking on the role of Cinderella is a very different experience for her.

“No matter what part you get, you play the part to the best of your ability,” Sullivan said. “What would my character do, not what would Averi do.”

Even for the camp aids, it’s more than just what’s happening on stage. Emilou Justice, a former theater camper turned camp aid, is now fully realizing the work involved to pull the show together in such a short amount of time.

“The most difficult and challenging part for us is figuring out what’s going on in the background,” Justice said. “What are the sets going to look like? What are props and things going to look like that will allow us to be able to realistically make a set, but make it so the audience can imagine the rest?”

Samie Phillips also returned to help with the camp after being a camper herself and was excited to be a camp aid because she sees the other side of the process.

“We were focused on the fun of the camp [when we were campers] and now we’re focused on the fun of watching the show develop,” Phillips said.

For camp aids, helping with the camp is still about being part of the community. Both Justice and Phillips cited their fellow camp counselors, volunteers and the leadership of Rogers as the reasons they are still involved with the program. The bonds between those helping are just as strong as among the campers, but with an added bonus of watching the campers grow throughout the week.

“It’s fun to see the kids get so excited because I remember having that same excitement about it…It’s fun seeing something you put effort into in a different way come to fruition,” Justice said. “It was a really special experience for me when I was little and I want to be able to make it special for a new generation of kids that are coming up through the program.”

For many involved, the camps are a special experience they look forward to every summer and they keep coming back as campers and helpers. It is so much more than just putting together a show.

“I like seeing how genuinely into it some of the kids get,” Justice said. “The amount of pride I get from seeing all the kids be able to do this, going from the beginning of a week not knowing any lines or dancing and not knowing the majority of the campers, to, at the end of the week, having made new friendships and having grown for the experience. Tyler [Rogers] always talks about the ‘culture of a camp,’ the community within a camp, I think these theater camps are special.”