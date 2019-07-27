One of history’s top polo players spends summers in Wyoming

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County has been home to the Flying H Polo Club since 2005. The summer league plays host to a wide range of players from different nations and skill levels.

Miguel Astrada, a native of Argentina, has been playing at the Flying H since its creation, bringing his wife and four kids with him each year.

“When the summer comes, they are looking forward to coming to Wyoming,” Astrada said.

The Flying H allows Astrada to test out his young horses and see if they are ready for polo games in the winter season. The summer season is used as a time for players to refine their skills and test new horses. The Flying H is one of three clubs offering mid to high goal polo during the summer.

Astrada currently has a handicap of nine but achieved a handicap 10 in 2003 after he won the triple crown in Argentina, incorporating the three highest handicap polo tournaments — Tortugas Open, Hurlingham Open and Argentine Open.

“It was my goal to become a 10 goaler (player rated as a 10 handicap),” Astrada said. “I was 10 goaler for many years. It takes a lot of work and once you get there, you have to work harder. It was my goal once I became a professional.”

Astrada won the tournament with three of his brothers, Javier, Nacho and Eduardo. Astrada also has a fourth brother, Alejandro, that plays polo.

Astrada said polo is a part of his family heritage and way of life. His grandfather and father both played polo. Astrada’s father reached a handicap of nine during his playing days.

Reaching a 10 handicap is a rare feat. Polo handicaps are determined by a committee. Toby Wayman, the announcer at the Flying H Polo Club, is the chairman of the Florida handicap committee. His five-man committee determines the handicap for any player that has their home club in Florida or plays in Florida.

Handicaps range from negative 2, the lowest, to 10, the highest. Handicap has nothing to do with how many goals a person scores, it is more of a rating of the player, Wayman said. The best way to think about it is that a person with an eight handicap will win eight out of 10 plays. A person with a two handicap will win two out of 10 plays.

Astrada said it took a lot of practice, dedication and discipline to reach a handicap of 10. Astrada also gives credit to the horses he uses, saying 70% of the game is the horse. Astrada raises his own polo ponies and trains daily with his game horses.

A committee raises or lowers a players handicap by looking at the player’s skill with the ball, ability as a horseman and knowledge of the game. A player’s win-loss record is also taken into account but is not a huge factor. Players in the same handicap will be compared to one another. Players excelling are reviewed to move up to a higher handicap.

Wayman used to play professional polo, playing with and against Astrada.

Wayman said Astrada’s precision when passing the ball is what sets him apart from other players.

“Astrada will place the ball in front of you just enough so that it has settled and is no longer bouncing,” Wayman said. “The ball will settle just far enough in front of you that the ball is closer to you than it is to the defender, allowing you to make a play on it.”

Playing against Astrada presents its own challenges. Wayman said because he is so smooth and graceful, you get memorized watching him. This sucks you in, allowing Astrada to fake you out and make a move.

The Flying H polo season will end Aug. 24; until then players compete Thursdays and Saturdays.