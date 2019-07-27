Clearmont resident wins world championship at Calgary Stampede

SHERIDAN — Clearmont resident Wendy Auzqui won the world stock dog championships at the Calgary Stampede on July 10.

Auzqui had two different dogs entered in the competition — border collies Frank and Tony — who also serve as ranchhand dogs outside of competition. She won with Frank, completing the course with a time of 1:46 and placed sixth in the competition with Tony with a time of 2:47.

There were 60 dogs in competition during the championship. Each dog had two preliminary runs and the top 12 average times went on to the finals. Auzqui said scores are cleared and the champion is decided on the final run alone.

This was her second year competing at Calgary with Frank and Tony.

Auzqui said she hoped to do better this year compared to a year ago. A big difference between the two years was the way Frank reacted to the crowd.

Last year, Frank had to be dragged to the arena and could not wait to get back to his crate, Auzqui said.

“This year he was walking ahead of me,” Auzqui said. “Instead of me dragging him, he was ahead of me, happy to see the people and the noises did not bother him. He was a real confident do, which gave me confidence.”

Auzqui said the finals are performed in front of a full arena and the energy is through the roof. She tried not to pass this energy and excitement to her dogs because moving too quickly and making a mistake could lead to dropping down a few spots.

Auzqui said Tony did not have any trouble with the large crowds during the competition.

“My other dog Tony was prancing through Calgary, thinking ‘they are here to see me’,” Auzqui said.

Auzqui has been competing in stock dog competitions for seven years. Tony was the first dog she bought to start her training and competition. Auzqui currently owns 11 dogs and competes with four.

Auzqui takes her dogs to sheep and cattle competitions that take place in an arena or an open field. Calgary was an arena sheep competition.

During arena competitions, stock dogs move livestock through a course and obstacles like panels or figure eight patterns. The dog fastest at completing the task wins. Dogs are not allowed to touch sheep, but in cattle competitions dogs are allowed to nip at the hock of the cattle.

Open field competitions are conducted on much larger courses. Auzqui gave the example of one competition that took place south of Kaycee and the livestock started 900 yards from the ending pen. The herder will stay by the pin while dogs collect the animal. A whistle is used to communicate with the dog and scores are given by a judge who looks at the pace and ability to maintain a straight line when the dog herds the livestock.

Auzqui uses Frank for both competitions. He knows the difference between herding sheep and cattle, allowing him to change the way he interacts with the animal. Since Frank is so smart, Auzqui said she is always thinking ahead so Frank doesn’t surpass her in the process.

Auzqui said she first became interested in stock dogs through her neighbor, Joni Tietjen. Auzqui learned training techniques from Tietjen, Allison Jarrard and Joe Woodbury.

Dogs begin training at 1 year old or when they are mentally mature enough. Auzqui said a dog that is not mentally ready for herding can handle the animals too roughly. Auzqui said border collies have herding in their genetics, naturally wanting to bring livestock to you. Auzqui does not teach a dog how to herd, but associates words or whistles with the dog’s movement, establishing communication between the dog and herself.

Auzqui works with her dogs every day and travels to competitions whenever she can. When not competing, the champion uses the dogs for everyday ranch life on her and her husband, John Auzqui’s, ranch. The duo tend to around 700 head of sheep and 300 head of cattle with crops under their care, as well.