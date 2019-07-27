Troopers open state tournament with huge win

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Troopers blew out Evanston 10-0 in the first round of the Wyoming American Legion AA State Tournament on Friday. It took five innings for Sheridan to claim their victory. Jacob Boint pitched a complete game, shutting out Evanston. Boint threw 81 pitches, found the strike zone on 70% of his throws and struck out seven batters. Evanston had three hits and walked one batter. The Troopers were led by Ayden Roush, who had a perfect day of hitting going 3-3, along with three RBIs and two runs. Other Troopers with multiple hits in the game were Race Johnston and Boint.

As a team, Sheridan recorded 12 hits and seven RBIs.

Sheridan will play the winner of Cody and Casper 4 p.m. Saturday.