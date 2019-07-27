FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Troopers open state tournament with huge win

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Troopers blew out Evanston 10-0 in the first round of the Wyoming American Legion AA State Tournament on Friday. It took five innings for Sheridan to claim their victory. Jacob Boint pitched a complete game, shutting out Evanston. Boint threw 81 pitches, found the strike zone on 70% of his throws and struck out seven batters. Evanston had three hits and walked one batter. The Troopers were led by Ayden Roush, who had a perfect day of hitting going 3-3, along with three RBIs and two runs. Other Troopers with multiple hits in the game were Race Johnston and Boint. 

As a team, Sheridan recorded 12 hits and seven RBIs. 

Sheridan will play the winner of Cody and Casper 4 p.m. Saturday.

Joel Moline is the public safety reporter at The Sheridan Press. Born and raised in Laramie, he became interested in journalism during college, when he worked for the Branding Iron, the student newspaper at the University of Wyoming. Contact him at joel.moline@thesheridanpress.com.

