BNF begins bridge repairs

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest staff is beginning reconstruction and repairs to bridges on Bucking Mule Falls Trail 053, a National Recreation Trail. The forest is partnering with the Cloud Peak Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen, the Shoshone National Forest and the Montana Conservation Corp to replace handrails, decking and hardware on the three bridges along the trail.

Work is expected to begin Aug. 5 and go through Sept. 17. If you plan to recreate on the trail during this time, please plan for heavy horse and foot traffic especially on the northern portions of the trail between Big Teepee Creek and Devil Canyon of Porcupine Creek. The trail will not be closed but the bridges will not be available for use during reconstruction. Please plan on crossing the creeks by other means. 

If you have questions please contact Sara Evans Kirol at 307-674-2692 or Medicine Wheel District Ranger, Dave Hogen, at 307-765-4435.

