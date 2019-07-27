DSA welcomes new board members, invites all to polo cup

On July 24, the Downtown Sheridan Association held its annual meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the DSA Community Room. Board President Peg Martin introduced and confirmed our newest directors: Katharine Winkelmann of Winkelmann Chiropractic & Injury and Rob Miller of Frontier Asset Management, and reported the new officers for 2019-2020: President Jim Mowry of Crowley Fleck PLLP, Vice President Jay Martinson of First Interstate Bank, Secretary Jonny Law of Flood Marketing and Treasurer Megan Cook of DA Davidson.

Returning board of directors include Chris Carroll of Carroll’s Furniture, Jami Kessner of ERA Carroll Realty, Janie Magelky of impact.Full Life & Business Coaching, Peg Martin of Brittain World Travel, Robby Smith of Sheridan Stationery Books and Gallery and Paula Whitworth of Sunlight Federal Credit Union.

Peg Martin presented the annual update outlining all that the DSA’s four committees have been working on throughout the year.

Along with managing the flowers on Main Street, the Third Thursday Street Festival, Sheridan Farmers Market, the First People’s Powwow and the banners on Main Street, we continue to participate with other community organizations that have similar but different missions in our community.

We actively support and/or partner with the city of Sheridan, Sheridan Public Arts Committee, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Sheridan Travel & Tourism, Forward Sheridan, North Main Neighborhood Association, Sheridan College, Goose Creek Stream Restoration and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. These organizations add dimension and heart to our mission and we greatly appreciate teaming up with each of them to conquer projects large and small throughout our vibrant community.

The DSA will continue to look for opportunities to promote our beautiful historic downtown. Our focus is to make Main Street a destination for locals and tourists alike by hosting 26 downtown events in our community and we thank our many volunteers, vendors, sponsors and staff for making events like the Third Thursday Street Festival, Sheridan Farmers Market, Annual Wine Fest, Goose Creek Polo Cup, Hunting For Bucks in October, Shop Small Business Saturday, A-MAY-zing Places month, Love Your Downtown and Crazy Days Celebration Sale a great success.

These events create a community stronghold where people can come together to celebrate life in Sheridan and could not be done without the tremendous effort from our volunteers, community partners and especially the board members of DSA. Our volunteers help us in every capacity at an average of 2,500 hours per year with an approximate value of $63,575.

Join us Sunday at 4:30 p.m. as DSA proudly partners with The Flying H Polo Club and the Skey Johnston Family to bring you the 10th annual Polo Cup The cup will be taking place on at the Flying H Polo Club — adjacent to the Big Horn Equestrian Center. The Polo Cup provides a great opportunity for the public to enjoy an afternoon of polo with family and friends. Kicking off the event will be a kid’s foot race; a professional and an amateur calcutta will take place, as well as a champagne divot stomp. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

This unique experience gives our community the opportunity to witness the highest-rated polo cup in the U.S. during the summer.

Zoila Perry is the executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.