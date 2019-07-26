Match games continue at Flying H Ranch

SHERIDAN — Moncrieff Cup final matchups for Flying H Polo teams were decided in match games Thursday, midway through the summer polo season.

Team Cessna — made up of KC Krueger, Chip Campbell, Gonzalo Teves and Jason Crowder— fell 13-9 to The Villages team — made up of Paige McCabe, Frankie Bilbao, Nicolai Galindo and Lucio Benedit. The Villages started the game with a one-goal handicap advantage.

Handicap is a ranking given to a polo player and is decided by a committee. Handicaps range from negative two through 10.

The higher the handicap, the better the player is. Each team’s handicap is determined by the individual players combined handicaps.

The difference between handicaps will determine the goal advantage a team starts with.

This is done to help level the playing field and make games more competitive.

The Villages were up 6-2 after the first three chukkas. McCabe had three goals entering the half, the most on both teams. One of McCabe’s goals was off of a penalty shot in the second chukka. The Villages had all four players score in the fourth chukka.

Cessna scored three goals in the sixth chukka and held The Villages scoreless to close the gap.

McCabe ended with the game-high five goals. Leading Cessna in goals was Campbell and Crowder, each with four goals.

BTA defeated Jan Pamela 11-10 in the 1 p.m. match, despite Jan Pamela having a three-goal headstart because of the handicap difference.

Playing for BTA was Charlie Caldwell, Steve Krueger, Miguel Astrada and Kelly Beal.

Playing for Jan Pamela was Wayne Garrison, Will Johnston, Shane Rice and Hector Galindo.

Jan Pamela led 7-4 at halftime and kept the lead until the final chukka. BTA scored four goals in the sixth chukka to win the game. Astrada had six goals in the game, the most by either team.

Bendabout defeated Brushy Creek 11-8 during the 11 a.m. game.

The Bendabout team was made up of Tom Sprung, Gillian Johnston, Carlitos Galindo and Julian De Lusaretta, while the Brushy Creek team consisted of Jenni Hord, Malia Bryan, Sugar Erskine and Jeff Blake. Bendabout started with a one-goal lead after the handicaps were accounted for.

Bendabout had a one-goal advantage at halftime, led by Johnston who scored three goals in each of the first three chukkas. Johnston ended the game with seven goals, the most by either team.

The three winning teams, Bendabout, BTA and The Village will play against each other Friday to determine who will play in the championship match at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Other games being played on Saturday are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Each week during the summer polo season is a new tournament and teams will consist of new players.